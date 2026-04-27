Police said Monday they have launched an investigation into four companies suspected of hoarding medical syringes in violation of a government ban amid a shortage caused by the Middle East conflict.

The four were among 32 companies caught during a special crackdown by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to ensure compliance with the government measure, which was recently adopted amid shortage concerns prompted by the Middle East war.

The prolonged war is disrupting naphtha supplies, limiting the production of essential medical supplies, including syringes and intravenous bags.

The ministry referred the four companies to the police after confirming they were in violation of the ban, and each case was assigned to the police station with jurisdiction, according to the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency.

On Saturday, President Lee Jae Myung addressed the issue in a post on X, saying he has instructed the Cabinet to take "maximum" measures in the event violations are found, such as through swift investigations and punishment, and maximum administrative sanctions. (Yonhap)