BoyNextDoor is gearing up for a June comeback and will drop a prerelease from its first studio album in May, according to a local media report Monday.

The album will come about eight months after the group's fifth EP, “The Action.” The last mini album sold more than 1 million copies, as did the two preceding sets, EPs “19.99” and “No Genre.” The main track “Hollywood Action” won three first-place trophies on domestic television music chart shows.

In February, they released a live album recording from final show of their first international tour, “Knock On Vol. 1.” The group toured 13 cities for 23 shows through July 2025 and joined the lineup for Lollapalooza Chicago in August.