An appeals court was set to hold the first preliminary hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial Monday over his failed 2024 martial law bid after a lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The Seoul High Court will convene the session at 2 p.m. following appeals from both Yoon and a special counsel team over the February ruling that convicted the ousted president on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had demanded the death penalty for Yoon at the lower court, accusing him of declaring the decree to incite a riot with the intent of subverting the constitutional order.

Yoon is not required to attend Monday's session, which will discuss the trial's future proceedings.

Other defendants in the trial include former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who received a 30-year prison term on charges of playing a key role in the insurrection, and six former senior military and police officials convicted in the case.

The court plans to hold its next preliminary hearing May 7 before beginning official trial hearings. (Yonhap)