Unseasonably warm conditions resembling early summer are expected to subside as temperatures return to seasonal norms following rain forecast for Monday night, weather authorities said.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, daytime highs in Seoul will range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius through Friday. Most parts of the country are expected to see slightly cooler conditions compared to the past week.

In Daegu, known for its basin topography that tends to trap heat, daytime highs will reach 27 C on Monday before easing to around 25 C by Friday.

Though rain is forecast to begin Monday night in parts of the country, overall dry conditions are expected to persist. Precipitation will likely remain light, with up to 10 millimeters forecast for Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. Around 20 mm is forecast for Gangwon Province.

Fine dust levels are expected to remain “moderate” nationwide next week, with PM10 at 31-80 micrograms per cubic meter and PM2.5 at 16-35. However, the Seoul metropolitan area and the North and South Chungcheong provinces may briefly see “bad” levels on Tuesday due to domestic and overseas pollutants.