Nearly six out of 10 South Koreans support President Lee Jae Myung's "peaceful coexistence" policy toward North Korea aimed at engagement and peace, according to a survey released Friday.

A total of 59.2 percent of respondents said they support Lee's pledge to replace the current armistice system with a peace regime with the North, made in his speech marking the March 1 Independence Movement Day, a survey by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council showed.

Slightly more than 35 percent, however, were not in favor of the initiative in the survey of 1,200 adults conducted from March 27-29 and commissioned by the council tasked with advising the president on unification policies.

Under the peaceful coexistence initiative, the Lee government seeks to establish peace with North Korea while assuring that it would respect the North's system, refrain from pursuing unification by absorption and avoid aggression.

Over 57.5 percent of respondents said the ongoing situation in the Middle East may have a negative impact on North Korea-US relations, while 20.6 percent said a positive impact is expected.

The Middle East is currently mired in security uncertainty, marked by the ongoing US-Israel's war with Iran.

On the need for unification between South and North Korea, 65.9 percent said it is necessary.

While nearly 46 percent viewed North Korea with animosity and vigilance, nearly 42 percent saw it as a partner for cooperation and assistance.

The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percentage points. (Yonhap)