President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose back to its previous high of 67 percent amid positive public sentiment over his diplomacy, a poll showed Friday.

The survey by Gallup Korea, conducted Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 respondents aged 18 and over, showed that the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance rose 1 percentage point from the previous week, tying the highest level recorded in a Gallup poll released March 20.

The negative assessment fell 1 percentage point to 25 percent, while 8 percent were undecided.

Diplomacy was cited most frequently as the reason for the positive evaluation, at 19 percent, followed by the economy and people's livelihoods at 16 percent, competence at 9 percent and overall performance at 8 percent.

Lee is currently on a two-nation Asia swing to India and Vietnam, during which he held summit talks with the leaders of the two countries and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation.

Among the negative responses, 16 percent pointed to concerns over the economy and the high exchange rate, followed by diplomacy at 9 percent.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party remained unchanged from a week before at 48 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party added 1 percentage point to 20 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)