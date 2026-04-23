South Korea’s Army chief met with his counterparts from four Commonwealth nations in Seoul on Thursday, stressing the need for closer military cooperation to address the evolving security environment on the Korean Peninsula, the Army said.

Gen. Kim Gyu-ha, chief of staff of the South Korean Army, invited the army chiefs of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand to its headquarters in South Chungcheong Province during their visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gapyeong, according to the Army.

The four countries, which dispatched troops under a United Nations resolution during the 1950-53 Korean War, have held annual commemorative events in April to honor their participation in the battle.

This year marks the first time that all four army chiefs visited South Korea together for the occasion.

Expressing appreciation for their countries’ contributions, Kim said the sacrifice and dedication of the troops “laid the foundation for the Republic of Korea’s development and prosperity,” the Army said.

The participants agreed that amid an increasingly complex security environment, close coordination among partner nations is essential to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and respond to regional challenges.

They agreed to continue expanding military cooperation through army-level meetings, high-level exchanges and joint exercises.

Kim is scheduled to attend a separate ceremony Friday at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, to mark the 75th anniversary of the battle and pay tribute to veterans and their families, the Army said.