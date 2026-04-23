A midair collision involving two Air Force F-15K fighter jets in 2021 occurred because a pilot was trying to film himself flying, according to a report released Wednesday by the state audit board.

The pilot, an Air Force major at the time, was filming himself inside the cockpit during a December 2021 flight to mark his final flight before being transferred to another post, according to a report by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

The squadron leader flying ahead of him had instructed the officer in the back seat — the F-15 is a two-seat fighter jet — to film his wingman.

But the former major made an unplanned maneuver without warning in an attempt to get better footage of himself, causing the two aircraft to collide.

Both jets landed safely, but the collision caused major damage to the planes, each of which is worth about 100 billion won ($67.5 million).

The Air Force suspended and grounded the former major and ordered him to cover 878.7 million won in repair costs. He later resigned and became a commercial pilot, but asked the audit board to review the compensation order.

The board ultimately ruled that he should pay 87.8 million won, or 10 percent of the original amount.

The board noted that it had been customary at the time for Air Force pilots to film themselves, that the former major’s plan had been shared among the pilots, and that the Air Force also bore responsibility for failing to restrict the practice. It also cited the fact that he landed the aircraft safely and had made significant contributions since being commissioned in 2010.

The accident had not previously been disclosed publicly, as the Air Force kept it under wraps for more than four years.

An Air Force official issued a public apology at a briefing at the Defense Ministry on Thursday and said the military was working to reform its culture.