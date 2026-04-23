Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea, laid out a more concrete timeline for the transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul during congressional hearings in Washington this week.

The plan underscores a strictly conditions-based approach, alongside a growing emphasis on maintaining key capabilities within United States Forces Korea as South Korea assumes a larger role in conventional defense.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Brunson said the allies are working toward meeting OPCON transition conditions no later than 2029. He added that a roadmap has already been submitted to senior US defense officials.

“I would say that right now, we’ve delivered a roadmap which will get us there not later than second quarter of FY 29, and we’ll continue to pursue that,” he said.

His remarks effectively point to a timeline between early and mid-2029, as Washington’s fiscal year runs from October to September.

Still, Brunson underscored that the core of the transition is military readiness, not political timelines.

“We will continue to press for the conditions-based OPCON transfer and ensure that all the conditions are met,” he said during the House hearing.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Brunson struck a firmer note, saying, “Political expediency does not outpace the conditions,” in an apparent expression of caution against accelerating the transfer for political reasons.

OPCON, which has remained under US authority since the 1950-53 Korean War, has gained renewed attention under the Lee Jae Myung administration, which has made completing the transfer within its five-year term ending in 2030 a key policy goal.

According to government officials in Seoul, the allies are currently seeking to complete the second stage of verification, Full Operational Capability, before this year’s Security Consultative Meeting. Likely to be held in October, defense ministers are set to review and approve the results at the meeting.

The first stage, Initial Operational Capability, was verified in 2019. The final stage, Full Mission Capability, is requires a higher level of political agreement between the two sides, beyond purely military evaluations.

While OPCON transfer timeline has raised questions on whether a reduction or withdrawal of US forces could result from the transfer, Brunson rejected the notion that the process would lead to a simple reduction in forces.

“My focus remains strictly on capabilities over numbers,” he said during the Senate hearing.

“While our presence is a baseline, it’s imperative that we maintain focus on the precise capabilities that must be resident on the peninsula,” he added, emphasizing what he described as a shift “from capacity to capability.”

His remarks point to a possible reconfiguration of roles within the alliance, in which South Korea takes the lead in conventional deterrence while US forces maintain key capabilities.

He added that the allies are in a “good” position for the transition, citing South Korea’s increased defense spending, but stressed that “there’s still more work to be done.”

At the same time, Brunson linked the role of US forces in Korea to a broader regional context.

“The tri-command ... stand ready and capable to support a favorable balance of power across the region ... (and) a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said, referring to the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea.

In his written statement submitted to the committees before the hearings, he also stressed that “the Korean Peninsula is key strategic terrain vital to defending the American homeland.” He also outed plans to develop a “regional sustainment hub” leveraging South Korea’s defense industrial base.

The concept of a regional sustainment hub reflects a shift from relying on maintenance conducted outside the peninsula to performing more maintenance, repair and overhaul in South Korea, in coordination with local defense firms.

Yet even as military-level preparations advance, the timeline for the transition ultimately remains subject to political decisions.

While progress in capability assessments has narrowed the gap, the final stage is likely to hinge on agreement at the highest political level between Seoul and Washington.

Brunson’s proposed timeline — extending to around the second quarter of fiscal 2029 — effectively pushes the transition beyond the current US presidential term ending in January that year, leaving the final outcome uncertain and dependent on the next administration's decision.