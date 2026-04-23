Hanwha Vision is doubling down on India as a strategic frontier to expand its video surveillance business, aiming to take the lead there to bolster its global presence.

According to Hanwha Vision on Thursday, the company recently secured India’s Standardization Testing and Quality Certification, or STQC. The cybersecurity certification is a prerequisite for supplying security equipment in the country.

“India’s regulatory standards are highly demanding, often posing challenges even for leading global firms,” said a Hanwha Vision official. “Securing STQC certification allows us to an upper hand in the world’s third-largest video surveillance market behind China and the United States.”

Hanwha Vision has already scored a series of contracts in different sectors such as finance, retail and logistics in India since the beginning of this year, while hosting roadshows across the country to further build its brand recognition in major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The company said it also planned to expand its technical support workforce and product lineup in India and set up more Hanwha Innovation & Technology Experience centers nationwide, starting in Bengaluru, to give customers hands-on demonstrations of its latest technologies.

“As India is rapidly evolving into a global technology hub, the demand for advanced video surveillance solutions is largely increasing,” the Hanwha Vision official added. “We will continue to expand our presence based on our industry-leading technological capabilities and global track record.”