An appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an injunction request by a six-term lawmaker challenging his exclusion from the main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) nomination for Daegu mayor, upholding a lower court's decision.

The Seoul High Court rejected the appeal filed by Rep. Joo Ho-young against the PPP nomination committee.

The committee had previously excluded Joo and Lee Jin-sook, former head of the Korea Communications Commission, from the party's nomination process, opting to hold a preliminary primary among six other candidates ahead of the June 3 local elections.

The appeals court said there was no procedural problem with the committee's decision as it appears to have reviewed all nine candidates – not just three, including Joo – for potential exclusion from nomination before resolving to exclude the three.

The court also concluded that the committee did not abuse its discretion by applying arbitrary criteria, nor were there any other procedural flaws, such as failing to hold a formal vote among committee members.

The appellate court's decision upheld a ruling by the Seoul Southern District Court early this month, which rejected Joo's injunction request, saying it was difficult to conclude that any grave illegality occurred during the party's decision-making process.