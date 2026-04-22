The Swiss Pavilion at the 2026 Gwangju Biennale in September will trace Switzerland's little-known presence in Korea's Demilitarized Zone, revisiting the limits of neutrality through photographs taken by soldiers stationed there.

Swiss artist Denise Bertschi — whose work often examines how images shape historical narratives — will present "State Fictions. Beyond Blossoms and Borders" at the Swiss Pavilion at the upcoming Gwangju Biennale that opens Sept. 4.

Since 2013, Bertschi has been developing the long-term research project "State Fiction," examining Switzerland's presence in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

"With these visual archives from Swiss military personnel — produced not only in the South but also in the North of Korea — the goal of this long-term project has always been to unfold and critically revisit these terms of neutrality and what they mean, not only for Switzerland but for the Korean context," the artist said in a statement.

Bertschi will draw on photographs taken by Swiss soldiers stationed in the DMZ where the country has maintained a military role since joining the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission established after the 1953 armistice.

The exhibition delves into the archive material through films, photographs, textile works, texts and historical documents, and will function as a debating place for discussion on the archive's impact on contemporary views of history and memory.

The Swiss Pavilion will be located at the Eunam Museum of Art in Gwangju throughout the biennale that runs until Nov. 15. The Swiss Pavilion exhibition is commissioned by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and curated by the Swiss Culture Center in Paris.

The 2026 Gwangju Biennale's main exhibition will be curated by Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen under the theme "You Must Change Your Life."