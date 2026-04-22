North Korea’s public security minister and Russia’s interior minister held talks in Pyongyang on expanding cooperation in law enforcement, the North's state media reported Wednesday, ahead of leader Kim Jong-un's rumored visit to Moscow to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

The meeting also comes as North Korea moves to overhaul its internal security system, with Kim recently signaling plans to introduce a police system akin to those in other countries — a shift analysts say could reshape the role of the country’s public security apparatus.

Russian Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and North Korea’s Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop exchanged views on law enforcement practices and agreed to expand exchanges and cooperation between their ministries, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The two sides also signed a 2026-27 road map for delegation exchanges, pointing to increased official visits and institutional cooperation.

According to Russia’s Interior Ministry, Kolokoltsev is on a working visit to Pyongyang for a series of meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in areas including crime prevention and law enforcement.

In a Telegram statement, Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said Kolokoltsev stressed the gravity of drug trafficking and urged enhanced information-sharing on smuggling cases and individuals.

Kolokoltsev also invited Pang to Moscow and, following the talks, attended a shooting training session by North Korean security personnel.

The visit follows a September 2025 agreement between the two countries to expand cooperation in tackling narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and terrorism, while also enhancing coordination on cold case investigations and information technology.

During the talks, Kolokoltsev underscored the seriousness of drug trafficking and called for closer information-sharing on smuggling cases and suspects, according to Irina Volk, spokesperson for the Russian ministry.

He also expressed willingness to share Russia’s experience in establishing and operating a police system — a remark seen as linked to Pyongyang’s recent push to introduce such a system.

North Korea’s Ministry of Public Security, which oversees public order, functions similarly to South Korea’s National Police Agency. At a key parliamentary session last month, Kim announced plans to adopt a new police system in what officials in Seoul interpret as part of an effort to project a more conventional state image.

In a related move, North Korea has recently renamed its Ministry of State Security — responsible for surveillance and suppression of dissent — the “State Information Bureau,” a change that Seoul believes is aimed at strengthening intelligence functions while improving the country’s external image.

The latest talks come as North Korea and Russia deepen alignment following Pyongyang’s troop deployment in support of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, expanding cooperation across military, economic and internal security sectors.

The strengthening ties are also taking shape on the ground, with a road bridge linking the two countries over the Tumen River set for completion in June expected to boost cross-border movement.

Increased exchanges could heighten the need for closer coordination on public security, particularly to address potential rises in cross-border crimes such as defections and smuggling.

High-level exchanges between the two countries are also expected to continue. Pyongyang is set to hold a ceremony later this month marking what Russia has described as the “liberation” of the Kursk region, including the opening of a memorial museum honoring North Korean troops deployed to the conflict.