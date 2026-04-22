Korean universities are beginning to bring generative AI into literature and language classrooms, with Soongsil University preparing poetry writing courses built around the technology.

Soongsil University’s department of creative writing is set to offer a poetry composition class incorporating artificial intelligence from later this year, according to local media reports Tuesday.

The university is recruiting 23 visiting professors for the second semester of the academic year that recently started, including one specializing in “poetry writing and generative AI literature,” according to News1.

Preferred qualifications for the position include experience serving on the editorial board of a poetry journal, having won a major domestic poetry award and at least one research achievement related to AI and literature within the past five years. The university defines research achievements as book authorship or articles published on the Korea Citation Index.

The planned courses, tentatively titled “AI and Poetry Writing” and “Language Arts and Technology,” would mark the first time for Soongsil to open a major course combining creative writing and AI.

The university had already introduced “AI Art and Media Narrative” as an elective major course in the first semester, and said the class confirmed strong demand for AI convergence education. About half of the students enrolled were from other departments.

The move comes as universities across South Korea expand AI-linked education in the humanities.

Ewha Womans University introduced “AI+Major” courses across all disciplines, including humanities and language studies, starting in the 2026 academic year, while its Korean language education department added classes such as “Korean Language Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies established its Language and AI College in the 2024 academic year, offering courses focused on language engineering fields such as natural language processing and speech recognition.

A review of faculty recruitment notices for the second semester also suggests a broader expansion.

Dankook University said applicants for a doctoral-level position in its department of English humanities would be given preference if they had experience in AI-humanities convergence education or research.

Meanwhile, Hanyang University listed computational linguistics and digital German studies as preferred qualifications in hiring for its English language and literature and German language and literature departments. Kyung Hee University also said it would favor applicants in Korean language and literature who could demonstrate the applied or interdisciplinary potential of classical literature.

“We are preparing a new professor post and new courses with the idea of actively combining literature with AI, one of Soongsil University’s strengths,” Kim Tae-yong, dean of the university’s department of creative writing, told News1.