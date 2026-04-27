진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 요약: 반도체 호황으로 역대급 실적을 낸 SK하이닉스가 파격적인 성과급을 지급하자, 삼성전자와 현대자동차 노조도 각각 영업이익과 순이익의 일정 비율을 성과급으로 요구하며 사측과의 투쟁 수위를 높이고 있다.

SK hynix workers got hefty bonuses. Now Samsung, Hyundai workers demand their share

[1] Windfall bonuses at SK hynix, driven by strong earnings amid a global AI chip boom, are resetting pay benchmarks, as unions at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor step up pressure for larger payouts, news reports said Monday.

windfall: 뜻밖의 횡재

benchmark: 비교·평가의 기준(표준)

step up: ~을 증가시키다

payout: (많은 액수의) 지불금

[2] With a forecast operating profit of around 250 trillion won ($169 billion) this year, SK hynix is expected to pay average bonuses of about 700 million won per employee early next year, allocating 10 percent of its earnings to roughly 35,000 employees under a labor management agreement reached in September.

forecast: 예측하다

be expected to: ~할 것으로 예상되다

employee: 고용인

[3] Bonuses at SK hynix have become a focal point in labor disputes at its chipmaking rival, Samsung Electronics. Samsung has long been the more preferred employer among job seekers between the two chip firms, offering slightly higher starting salaries and a stronger reputation as part of the country's most prominent conglomerate, Samsung Group.

focal point: 관심·주의가 모이는 중심

preferred: 더 선호되는

job seeker: 구직자

prominent: 중요한

[4] Market analysts estimate that Samsung Electronics’s operating profit will average around 298 trillion won this year. Based on that estimate, the company would need to pay about 44.7 trillion won in bonuses alone. For the semiconductor division, which employs about 77,000 workers, the payout would average roughly 580 million won per employee.

estimate: 추정하다

operating profit: 영업이익

division: (조직의) 분과[부/국]

average: v. 평균이 ~ 이 되다

기사 전문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10721173

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638