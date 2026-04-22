Gaeul of K-pop group Ive has been selected as a partner for this year's Reading Korea campaign, her agency Starship Entertainment said.

The nationwide initiative, led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aims to promote reading in daily life by encouraging people to discover the value and joy of reading and to build practical reading habits.

Gaeul will attend the campaign’s launch ceremony on Thursday at the Starfield Library in Coex, where she will share her reading list and take part in a mini book talk to kick off the campaign. The event coincides with World Book Day on April 23.

Her agency said the singer has consistently expressed her interest in books. She recently launched her own YouTube channel featuring book-related content such as book fairs, visits to secondhand bookstores and book reviews.

As a campaign partner, she plans to promote the value of books and the joy of reading, helping make reading culture more approachable and diverse.

“I’m very happy and honored to take part in such a meaningful campaign as someone who loves books,” Gaeul said. “I often think about sharing the joy and special experiences that come from reading. I'll do my best to create meaningful activities and content that share the value of reading.”