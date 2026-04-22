Bahrain Ambassador Saud Hasan Ali Al-Nusuf marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Bahrain, underlining cooperation across political, economic and cultural spheres.

South Korea and Bahrain formally established diplomatic relations on April 1, 1976.

Commemorating the milestone, the Bahrain Embassy shared a press statement with The Korea Herald outlining the evolution of ties and expressing confidence for future growth.

“Bahrain is proud of its strong and growing relations with South Korea, based on mutual respect and shared commitment to peace and stability,” the envoy said, adding that both sides continued to advance shared economic and development goals.

Al-Nusuf noted that ties have expanded steadily since 1976 across trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, health care and culture, with South Korea serving as a key partner in Bahrain’s major development projects and economic growth.

He underscored that the strength of bilateral relations is reinforced by leadership-level engagement, noting the role of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, in advancing strategic cooperation and strengthening mutual trust.

Highlighting Korea’s participation in Bahrain’s landmark industrial projects, Alnusuf cited cooperation in the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf Petrochemical Industries, and Bahrain Petroleum.

The envoy also pointed to improving connectivity between the two nations, including the Air Services Agreement signed in 2023, and recalled historical aviation links dating back to 1976, when the first direct flight from Seoul to the Middle East landed in Manama.

He also noted growing parliamentary exchanges and institutional cooperation, along with the Korea-Bahrain Business Forum’s role in strengthening private-sector partnerships and economic ties.

Al Nusuf added that the opening of Bahrain’s embassy in Seoul in 2024 marked a “new phase” in bilateral engagement.