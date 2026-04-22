Police said Wednesday they have filed for an arrest warrant for the driver of a truck that ran into a group of rallygoers earlier this week, killing one and injuring two others.

The 2.5-ton truck struck participants of a cargo worker rally under the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union on Monday near a CU convenience store logistics center in Jinju, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Police have applied a murder charge against the driver, a non-union member in his 40s, after determining he had acted recklessly. They had taken custody of him at the scene on suspicion of causing bodily injury.

A police official said the driver did not stop after striking the victims, including a union member in his 50s who was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.

The driver reportedly told police that he did not intend to hurt anyone and only tried to quickly leave the area.

Authorities believe the collision happened as rallygoers tried to block the vehicle from exiting the site. Union members have accused police of recklessly facilitating trucks to leave the area at the time of the rally. (Yonhap)