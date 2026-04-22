The United States has not moved its THAAD missile defense system from South Korea to the Middle East to support its military operations against Iran, but "munitions" are awaiting transfer there, US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson said Tuesday.

The general made the remarks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, following speculation that the US military has repositioned or will move USFK assets to the Middle East to back up America's war efforts against the Islamic Republic.

"We've not moved any THAAD systems. So THAAD still remains on the (Korean) peninsula," he said, referring to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

"Currently, we are sending munitions forward, and those are sitting right now waiting to move," he added, apparently referring to missile interceptors. He did not elaborate on those munitions.

The Washington Post reported last month that the Pentagon was moving parts of a THAAD system from Korea to the Middle East. The report fueled concerns that the repositioning of the asset could undermine deterrence against advancing North Korean military threats.

US officials had refused to confirm the report, saying that they do not comment on the movement of specific military capabilities or assets.

Commenting on the USFK asset redeployment issue, Brunson said that there were "previous moves where radars were taken forward" in advance of Operation Midnight Hammer, a US military operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

"Some of those things have not come back yet. But the THAAD systems themselves remain on the peninsula," he said.

He did not specify the USFK assets that have not returned.

During the hearing, Brunson underscored the need to ensure that "political expediency does not outpace the conditions" for the transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea from the US

His renewed emphasis on meeting the conditions for the transfer came as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to achieve the transition within its five-year term that ends in 2030.

Earlier, reports have said that Seoul and Washington are considering presenting a target year for the transition when they hold their annual defense ministerial talks in Washington this fall, and that the year 2028 is seen as a likely target year.

The allies have been working on the conditions-based OPCON transition since they agreed on it in October 2014. The conditions include South Korea's capabilities to lead combined Korea-US forces, its strike and air defense capabilities, and a regional security environment conducive to such a handover.

During the Senate hearing, Brunson also reiterated his focus on "capabilities over numbers," amid lingering speculation that Washington could consider a troop drawdown on the Korean Peninsula in a posture adjustment.

"Our forces in Korea are modernizing to address rapidly evolving strategic dilemmas. That's why my focus remains strictly on capabilities over numbers," he said.

"While our presence is a baseline, it's imperative that we maintain focus on the precise capabilities that must be resident on the peninsula to truly understand this shift from capacity to capability."

The general underscored the role of American troops in a broader regional context beyond the Korean Peninsula as Washington wants to ensure greater operational flexibility for its service members stationed in South Korea.

"The tri-command, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and US Forces Korea stand ready and capable to support a favorable balance of power across the region that deters aggression, (and) supports a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Aside from his top USFK position, Brunson leads UNC and CFC.

In a written statement to the Senate committee, Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo called North Korea's "deepening though transactional" relationship with Russia "troubling," while noting that Pyongyang's development of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction poses a "direct" threat to the US homeland and its allies.

"North Korean forces actively engaged in combat operations in the Kursk region. Despite facing initial setbacks and high casualties, they adapted their tactics and operational capabilities," the admiral said, referring to Pyongyang's dispatch of troops to support Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

"North Korea continues to attempt to gain Russian assistance in developing space launch vehicles, military satellites, one-way attack drones, missile technology, and advanced submarine propulsion technology."

Paparo called South Korea a "resolute ally with global impacts," saying his command continuously evaluates required capabilities in Korea to maximize "operational lethality and flexibility." (Yonhap)