A constitutional complaint filed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol over a law mandating a special counsel probe into his insurrection charges was referred Tuesday for formal review at the Constitutional Court, officials said.

The Constitutional Court made the decision to refer the case to its full nine-member bench for review, court officials said.

Yoon filed the complaint last month against the law mandating a special counsel probe into the insurrection charges he faces for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

The law was enacted in June last year, followed by the launch the same month of a special counsel investigation into Yoon's insurrection charges.

In his petition, Yoon challenges provisions of the law governing the appointment of the special counsel, as well as the scope of his investigative powers.

In a district court in February, Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment on insurrection charges brought by the special counsel investigation. (Yonhap)