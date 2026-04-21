Two royal palace cultural events this spring will offer visitors immersive experiences in traditional court life and cuisine.

“Night Banquet at Changgyeonggung Palace” will run from May 7 to May 17, while “Suragan Sisik Gonggam” at Gyeongbokgung Palace will take place from May 13 to May 24.

The Changgyeonggung program is inspired by "yayeon," a royal evening banquet hosted in the 19th century by Crown Prince Hyomyeong as an expression of filial devotion to the king.

The modern reinterpretation allows one parent per family to take part as the main guest at a royal banquet. Participants will dress in period costumes representing civil and military officials or court women, sample traditional royal confections and watch performances of traditional arts.

This year, families will also receive a commemorative video filmed together in a waiting area to mark Parents’ Day, celebrated on May 8.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. via Ticketlink on a first-come, first-served basis. Priced at 50,000 won, each reservation allows one participating parent and up to two accompanying family members. The program runs once daily, with 30 participants and 60 family members per session.

Up to 70 general visitors per session may enter free of charge without advance booking to watch performances and take part in quizzes and photo opportunities.

Meanwhile, Gyeongbokgung will host “Suragan Sisik Gonggam,” centered on royal cuisine and cultural activities in the palace’s historic kitchen area, known as the Sojubang.

The event features tastings as well as hands-on experiences and performances. Participants can choose between two themed programs: “Dadam,” which combines royal tea and desserts with a special lecture, and “Sikdorak,” which pairs royal cuisine with traditional Korean music.

Sessions run twice daily, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with both programs operating simultaneously.

In addition to food tastings, visitors can take part in activities such as decorating quilted pouches with embroidered patches and making traditional fruit punch.

A designated food alley will offer a variety of traditional snacks, while a newly added outdoor performance near the palace well will feature live music in a historic setting.

Applications for the Suragan program will be accepted via Ticketlink from Wednesday at 2 p.m. to April 28 at 2 p.m., with participants selected by lottery.

Selected applicants may purchase up to two tickets between May 1 and May 4, priced at 30,000 won per person. Remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting May 6 at 2 p.m.