The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry marked its 5th Ausbildung Graduation Ceremony, celebrating 65 trainees and highlighting the growing success of industry-led vocational education in South Korea.

Ausbildung is a German term for vocational education and the apprenticeship system.

The program blends 70 percent practical training with 30 percent theoretical education, and graduates receive an official certificate jointly issued by DIHK and KGCCI.

KGCCI said the program expanded this year, with Porsche Korea graduating its first batch and, for the first time, certifying trainees in body repair and automotive paint, broadening training across the full automotive value chain.

In his remarks, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt highlighted the program’s importance. Calling it “a strong example of industry-led vocational training and a Korea-Germany partnership," he stressed that “skilled professionals remain indispensable.”

KGCCI chair Antonio Randazzo called the program "not merely a milestone, but a starting point” for young professionals shaping the Korean-German business future.

The chamber launched the Ausbildung program in Korea in 2017 with German automotive firms. It has since expanded to about 400 trainees and 370 trainers across 160 service centers, with 340 graduates to date, and plans to recruit 110 more trainees in 2026 through expanded cooperation with education authorities.