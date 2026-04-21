Taeyang of Big Bang will make his solo return on May 18 with his fourth LP, “Quintessence,” The Black Label said Tuesday.

The album will release at 6 p.m., marking Taeyang’s first solo effort in about three years, since 2023 EP “Down to Earth,” and his first LP in nearly nine years, following “White Night” in 2017.

The newly unveiled cover image of the album features two angelic figures forming the letter “Q,” referencing the album’s title. “Quintessence” hints at a project centered on the artist’s musical identity, following earlier teaser content built around the same concept.

The upcoming album has already drawn attention for its lineup of collaborators. Australian pop artist The Kid Laroi is set to feature on the record, alongside labelmates Woochan and Tarzzan of coed group Allday Project.

Taeyang’s solo work comes amid a busy year for Big Bang, as the boy band celebrates 20 years since debuting in August 2006. The group, which wrapped up its performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend, signaled a return to musical activities and announced plans for a world tour to start in August this year.

“Twenty years ago, Big Bang began, but we’re not done yet,” said Taeyang on the Coachella stage. “This is just the beginning. We have a lot of special things coming up for Big Bang, and my new album ‘Quintessence’ is starting it off.”

With “Quintessence,” Taeyang is expected to present a more refined musical direction, highlighting his strengths as an all-around performer while expanding his artistic range, according to The Black Label.