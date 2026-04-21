K-pop star admits to all charges, says will serve faithfully if given chance

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday sought an 18-month prison sentence for Winner member Song Min-ho, who has been indicted for violating the Military Service Act during his mandatory social service duty.

At the first hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, the 33-year-old rapper, songwriter and producer admitted to all charges and said that, if given another opportunity, he would complete his service faithfully until the end.

According to prosecutors, Song took more than 100 days of unapproved leave while serving at a welfare facility in Mapo-gu, Seoul, from March 2023 to December 2024, and allegedly submitted false explanations for his absences. His supervisor, who was responsible for managing his attendance, has also been indicted for conspiring with him in his alleged dereliction of duty and is being tried alongside him.

Social service duty in South Korea is an alternative form of military service assigned to conscripts deemed unfit for active duty due to health or other reasons.

Song’s legal team sought leniency, saying he had been living with bipolar disorder, panic attacks and cervical spine issues at the time, which made proper service difficult.

Appearing in court in a black suit, Song expressed regret for failing to fulfill his national duty and for not setting a proper example as a public figure.

“I suffer from bipolar disorder and panic disorder, but I understand that this can never be an excuse or justification. I will continue receiving treatment and work to recover my health, and if given the opportunity to resume service, I would like to complete it faithfully until the end,” he said in his final statement.

His co-defendant, the supervisor, denied the charges. The court said it would proceed with further evidence review, with the next hearing scheduled for May 21.

A sentencing date for Song will be set later.