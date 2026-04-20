Blissoo says artist has no connection to suspect, warns of legal action over false claims

Blissoo, the agency founded by Jisoo of Blackpink, said Monday that it has no connection to the singer’s brother, who is under police investigation for alleged sexual assault.

The statement followed reports that a man in his 30s, surnamed Kim and believed to be Jisoo’s brother, was arrested on April 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female streamer at his home in Seoul. He is accused of committing forcible molestation after inviting the woman to his residence. While the suspect acknowledged contact with the woman, he reportedly denied the use of force. He is also facing separate allegations of domestic violence against his wife, further amplifying the controversy.

“The case is entirely unrelated to the artist and the agency,” Blissoo’s legal representative, Kim & Chang, said in a statement, adding that many claims circulating online are unverified or false.

“The matter currently being raised has no connection whatsoever to the artist or Blissoo, and much of the information being spread online consists of unconfirmed speculation or clearly false claims,” the law firm said.

The agency said Jisoo has long been independent from her family, having begun her trainee life at an early age, and has had no involvement in or knowledge of her brother’s private affairs.

Blissoo also denied online allegations suggesting the brother had any role in the agency’s management or founding, stating that he holds no legal or business ties to the company.

The agency warned it would take all possible civil and criminal legal action against the spread of false information or content linking the artist to unrelated matters, calling such actions a violation of rights and defamation.