Jisoo of Blackpink reached the milestone of 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for "Earthquake" as of Saturday, according to her agency Blissoo.

The video for the focus track from her first solo EP, "Amortage," was released in February last year. The single ranked No. 47 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No. 22 on the Global 200 Excl. US chart. It topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart. The four-track set debuted atop iTunes albums charts in 45 regions and sold more than 500,000 copies in the first week.

Meanwhile, another teaser poster for Blackpink's upcoming third EP, "Deadline," was uploaded Monday, zooming out from the previous poster to show the artists in full. The mini album is due out on Feb. 27. It will comprise five tracks, including prerelease "Jump" and main track "Go."