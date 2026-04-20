Third edition of 'Classics for All' features Chopin and Beethoven chosen through an audience survey

The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts is rethinking who gets to shape the classical concert experience — and how much to pay.

Its "Classical for All” series returns for its third edition on May 19, offering a program shaped not solely by conductors or artistic directors, but by audiences themselves.

After opening the season with canonical crowd-pleasers — Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in January — the May program shifts to another set of audience-selected works. It features Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, ranked fourth among preferred concertos, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, which placed eighth among symphonies.

“Based on the survey, the repertoire was selected with consideration for both seasonal context and the characteristics of the participating orchestras,” an official at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts told The Korea Herald.

The performance brings together leading figures from Korea’s classical scene. Conductor Hong Seok-won leads the KBS Symphony Orchestra, joined by pianist Shin Chang-yong, an international competition winner known for his refined touch and interpretive clarity. In the Chopin concerto, Shin is expected to highlight both the work’s lyrical depth and its technical brilliance.

Adding to the concert’s accessibility is a pay-what-you-wish ticketing model, introduced in 2024, which allows patrons to select their own ticket price within a range of 1,000 to 10,000 won -- an initiative that has become central to the center’s efforts to make classical music more approachable.

The season continues with a lineup of major regional orchestras and internationally recognized soloists.

In August, the Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra performs two concerts under conductor Choi Hee-chuhn, joined by pianist Yoo Yung-wook and violinist Kim Dami. September features conductor Baek Jin-hyeon and clarinetist Kim Han with the Daegu Symphony Orchestra. In October, conductor Park Keuntae leads the Korean National Symphony Orchestra of Korea, with pianist Park Jae-hong as soloist. The November program brings conductor Year Ja-kyung and pianist Kim Kyu-yeon with the Daejeon Philharmonic Orchestra.

The series concludes in December with conductor Jeong Ju-yeong leading the Wonju Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by pianist Kim Da-sol.