By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Bokmalgeuntang is a classic coastal Korean soup traditionally enjoyed for its light yet deeply savory flavor. The name literally means “clear blowfish soup,” referring to the clean, uncluttered broth made by simmering carefully prepared puffer fish with radish, tofu, bean sprouts and greens.

Despite its delicate taste, the dish is considered highly restorative — often eaten to boost stamina or recover after long nights. Because puffer fish can contain natural toxins, always purchase professionally cleaned fish from a certified fishmonger. Served bubbling hot with a sharp soy-vinegar dipping sauce (cho-ganjang), this soup highlights the essence of Korean home cooking: simple ingredients, precise preparation and a focus on natural flavors.

Ingredients

1kg puffer fish

200 grams white radish

90 grams bean sprout

120 grams firm dubu

120 grams Kimchi cabbage

2 green chili pepper

1 red chili pepper

1 large green onions

90 grams Korean watercress

60 grams paengi mushrooms

Kelp (dasima) broth

2 sheets kelp

6 cups water

3 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons rice wine

Salt as needed

Cho-ganjang (Soy sauce with vinegar)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ tablespoon horseradish (wasabi paste)

Preparation

Cut the fishto in 5-cm long pieces and wash.

Soak the kelp in cold water for 10 minutes. In a large pot, pour 6 cups of water and add the kelp, soy sauce for soup, minced garlic and rice wine. Bring to a boil for 10 minutes over high heat.

Cut the radish and dubu into chunks.

Remove head and tail of the bean sprouts and wash.

Cut the cabbage into wide strips and cut the watercress into 4-cm sections.

Wash the chili pepper and green onion then slice them diagonally. Cut off the bottom of mushrooms.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of cho-ganjang and mix well.

Cooking

In a large pot, spread the radish and bean sprouts. Place the fish over them and add broth, then bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil until radish is cooked.

Add cabbage and dubu and continue boiling until cabbage is cooked.

Add the mushrooms, watercress, chili pepper and green onion and cook for 5 minutes more. Serve with cho-ganjang.

Tip

Blowfish has poison, so have your fishmonger check that all toxins have been removed from the fish. There are many types of blowfish that can be used: Takifugu rubripes, Sphoeroides stictonotus, and purple puffer.

Serve 4.