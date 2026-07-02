By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

Editor's note

Haepari-naengchae is a refreshing Korean cold appetizer that highlights the unique crisp texture of jellyfish paired with the sweetness of fresh pear or cucumber and the bright tang of a vinegar-based dressing. The key to success is properly preparing the jellyfish — soaking, blanching and rinsing it thoroughly to achieve a pleasantly firm texture without excess saltiness. For the best flavor, chill both the vegetables and the dressing before serving, and add the sauce only at the last moment to keep the vegetables crisp. If you enjoy a bolder flavor, a touch of Korean mustard or a drizzle of chili oil will add a pleasant spicy kick while complementing the delicate seafood.

Ingredients

300 grams jellyfish

Saltwater (1 cup water, 2 teaspoons salt)

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 cucumber

2 tomatoes

Garlic sauce

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1/2 tablespoon minced red chili pepper

1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt as needed

1 cup water

Preparation

Wash jellyfish and cut into julienne. Soak jellyfish in salt water and blanch in boiling water. Then hold in lukewarm water to remove the salty and bitter taste.

Squeeze out excess water till the jellyfish becomes firm. Add vinegar and sugar to the jellyfish and rub firmly into slices.

Julienne the cucumber. Slice the tomatoes into 0.6-cm thick slices.

Serving

In a small bowl, mix the garlic sauce ingredients and keep cold.

Place the tomato, cucumber and jellyfish on a serving plate. Pour the garlic sauce over top just before serving.

Tip

A mustard mixture can be added to the garlic sauce to create a spicy sauce. If chili oil is added, it will add a savory spicy taste.

Serves 4.