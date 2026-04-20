By Korean Food Promotion Institute

This refreshing Korean side dish highlights dotorimuk’s delicate, silky texture, balanced by crisp vegetables and a savory soy-based dressing. Naturally low in calories yet rich in fiber, acorn jelly makes for a light but satisfying addition to any meal. The recipe is highly adaptable — adjust the spice level, swap in seasonal greens, or simplify the seasoning for a milder profile. Best served fresh, this dish captures the clean, earthy flavors characteristic of traditional Korean home cooking.

Ingredients

300 grams acorn jelly

1/2 cucumber

2 green chili peppers

1 red chili pepper

30 grams carrot

30 grams crown daisy

2 sheets laver

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Seasoning

4 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon gochut-garu (red chili pepper powder)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

Preparation

Cut the acorn jelly into quarters, then slice them into 1-cm thick strips.

Halve the cucumber and carrot lengthwise and slice them diagonally into 0.3-cm thick pieces.

Halve the green chili peppers lengthwise and remove the seeds, then slice them diagonally into 0.3-cm thick pieces. Tear the crown daisy into 1-cm-long pieces.

In a small bowl, add all the ingredients of the seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

Toast the laver sheets lightly. Put them into a plastic bag and crush them.

In a large bowl, add the sliced cucumber, carrot and chili pepper, then mix with half of the seasoning. In another large bowl, add the acorn jelly and mix gently with the remaining half of the seasoning so as not to damage the shape of the acorn jelly.

On a serving plate, place the mixed vegetables and acorn jelly. Garnish with crown daisy, crushed laver and toasted sesame seeds.

Tip

Seasoned acorn jelly salad can be eaten simply with seasoned soybean sauce. Or it can be mixed with various vegetables for added flavor.

Serves 4.