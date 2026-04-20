The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it would set up a consultation and reporting center to tackle a surge in illegal employment of foreign delivery riders.

The move comes as the number of unauthorized foreign workers in delivery and courier services has risen sharply. According to the Ministry of Justice, cases jumped more than fourfold to 486 over the past three years, from 117.

Authorities say the trend is raising concerns not only about pressure on local riders’ earnings but also about public safety, particularly involving unlicensed or uninsured driving.

The city plans to establish a system focused on prevention and support, with labor specialists offering guidance on visa-specific work eligibility, reporting procedures, identity theft and related penalties. General inquiries will be handled through the city’s 120 hotline.

Under current rules, delivery work is allowed only for foreign nationals holding certain visas, including F-2 (residency), F-5 (permanent residency) and F-6 (marriage migrant).

Seoul also plans to use data from consultations and reports to identify patterns of illegal employment and develop policy responses.

The city said it would propose a registration system for small-package delivery operators to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and ask delivery platforms to strengthen verification of foreign workers’ eligibility and account management.

Separately, authorities will expand measures to improve rider safety and working conditions, including safety education programs and the provision of protective gear for those who complete the training.