A video showing a woman assaulting staff at a Korean burger franchise over a drink refill has sparked calls for tougher punishment of abusive customers.

Footage circulating online Monday shows the woman arguing at the counter of a branch of Mom’s Touch in Seoul before suddenly overturning a tray and pushing a cash register off the counter. A male staff member intervenes to restrain her.

She is also shown attacking a female employee, grabbing her by the neck.

The video, originally filmed by another customer in October, resurfaced on the online community BobaeDream.

As the clip spread, the male staff member featured in the video — who now runs the restaurant — identified himself online and shared details of the incident.

According to him, the woman had discarded her drink and demanded a replacement, with the situation escalating as staff began preparing another cup.

“The suspect was apprehended at the scene by police,” he wrote on social media. “The restaurant did not file a lawsuit, but as far as I know, she is undergoing criminal procedures.”

The incident has reignited debate over “gapjil,” a Korean term referring to abusive or entitled behavior toward workers by those in positions of relative power.

As similar cases continue to surface across schools, businesses and public institutions, calls are growing for stricter penalties, with critics arguing that such acts should carry meaningful financial and legal consequences to deter repeat offenses.