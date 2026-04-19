The Office of National Security at Cheong Wa Dae was set to hold an emergency meeting Sunday after North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

The North fired the missiles from the Sinpho area in the North at around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-jong and attended by officials from the defense ministry and other relevant agencies to analyze and assess the North's latest missile launch, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

North Korea last fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on April 8, in a rare pair of launches conducted in a single day. (Yonhap)