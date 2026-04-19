North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military said it is analyzing the missile’s specifications, including its range and other characteristics.

The latest launch came 11 days after the North’s previous ballistic missile provocation on April 8. At the time, Pyongyang fired ballistic missiles twice in a single day — once in the morning and again in the afternoon — into the East Sea.

A day earlier, on April 7, the North had also launched an unidentified projectile that was believed to have failed shortly after liftoff.

North Korea has conducted multiple ballistic missile launches this year, including tests on Jan. 4, Jan. 27 and March 14.

Sunday’s launch marked the North’s seventh ballistic missile test of the year.