South Korea on Friday welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, expressing hope that the agreement would serve as a stepping stone toward broader peace and stability in the region.

In a statement issued in the name of its spokesperson Park Il, the Foreign Ministry said it “fully welcomes” the 10-day truce and praised efforts by US President Donald Trump to help broker the agreement.

“We urge all relevant parties to faithfully implement the ceasefire agreement and to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that it hoped the truce would contribute not only to US-Iran negotiations but also to restoring regional peace and stability, as well as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire, announced by Trump on Thursday (US time), came after more than a month of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. It followed rare direct diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon held in Washington earlier this week.

The truce took effect Friday, raising cautious hopes that it could halt hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border and support wider diplomatic efforts in the region.

Despite the agreement, uncertainties remain over its durability, as Israel has continued military operations targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and indicated that its forces may maintain a presence in the area for security purposes.

Lebanese authorities have signaled their willingness to pursue further negotiations and address the status of Hezbollah, while residents of parts of Beirut and southern Lebanon began returning home following the announcement, even as officials warned the situation remained volatile.