A man in his 50s was arrested for smashing a car carrying his wife and another man with a blunt object in Ulsan, police said.

According to the Ulsan Jungbu Police Station, the suspect blocked a black sedan on a street in Daun-dong, central Ulsan, at around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday. He then used a rubber hammer to repeatedly strike the vehicle’s hood and windshield and also threatened the driver.

His wife, also in her 50s, was reportedly sitting in the back seat, while a man in his 70s was driving the car.

A video of the scene, filmed by a passerby, quickly spread online. Some pedestrians moved away from the area as a precaution, though no injuries were reported.

Police apprehended the man at the scene without resistance on suspicion of property damage.

Being recognized as a domestic violence case, the investigation has been handed to a unit handling cases involving women and juveniles. Police said they are looking into the details of the incident, including the relationship among the three individuals.