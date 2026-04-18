Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang and pianist-conductor Kim Sun-wook will launch a nationwide duo recital tour across 11 cities in May, their first joint appearance in Korea in five years.

Kang has maintained an active international career based in Europe since winning major competitions, appearing regularly with leading orchestras and at prominent festivals. Kim has expanded his artistic scope beyond piano performance to include conducting, while continuing his work as a soloist and collaborator.

The two musicians have collaborated as a duo regularly, notably in a complete cycle of violin sonatas by Beethoven in 2021.

Their recital at the Pierre Boulez Saal in 2025 received positive reviews, followed by a performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall in January 2026. A further appearance is scheduled at the Verbier Festival in August.

The program in Seoul traces the history of violin sonatas from the classical period to the 20th century, featuring works by Beethoven, Respighi, Mieczyslaw Weinberg and Strauss.

The recital will launch a nationwide tour across 11 cities, beginning at the Sejong Arts Center in Sejong on May 19 and continuing to venues including Bucheon Arts Center, Pyeongtaek Arts Center, Daegu Concert House and Busan Concert Hall, before concluding at the Iksan Arts Center.

The duo will perform in Seoul at the Seoul Arts Center on May 23.

Tickets for the Seoul performance range from 50,000 won to 120,000 won.