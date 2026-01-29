Lim Yunchan, Cho Seong-jin, Sunwoo Yekwon and Kim Sun-wook will perform together in a rare tribute concert marking the 25th anniversary of Chung Ju-yung’s passing.

Four of Korea’s most internationally acclaimed pianists will come together next month for a memorial concert honoring the late Chung Ju-yung, founder of Hyundai Motor Group, marking the 25th anniversary of his passing.

The concert, titled “Asan Chung Ju-yung Memorial Concert: The Resonance Continues,” will be held on Feb. 25 at the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center. Organized by Hyundai Motor Group, the event seeks to reflect on the entrepreneur’s enduring legacy through music.

World-renowned pianists Kim Sun-wook, Sunwoo Yekwon, Cho Seong-jin and Lim Yunchan will take part in the performance, marking a rare occasion in which multiple generations of leading Korean musicians share a single stage.

Chung, often regarded as the embodiment of Korean entrepreneurship, rose from extreme poverty to become one of the most influential figures in the country’s modern economic history. Born in 1915 in what is now North Korea, he left his hometown as a teenager, working a series of manual jobs before founding Hyundai as a small construction firm in 1947.

His bold, sometimes audacious decisions, including taking on overseas infrastructure projects and establishing Korea’s first modern shipyard, helped define the country’s rapid economic rise.

A Hyundai Motor Group official said the company hopes the concert will serve as a moment of collective remembrance that carries Chung’s spirit forward.

The event will be invitation-only, with no ticket sales. Attendees will include Hyundai Motor Group employees, public service workers, emerging talents and figures from across various sectors of society.