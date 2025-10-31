World’s top orchestras, maestros converge in Korea

As the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit concludes Saturday, Korea is set to transform into a global hub of symphonic music in November, led by performances from three of the world’s greatest orchestras — the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic.

The “symphonic war” begins when 29-year-old Finnish conductor Klaus Makela returns to Korea with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, which he is to begin leading from 2027. Makela was last in Korea just six months ago for his acclaimed collaboration with pianist Lim Yunchan and the Orchestre de Paris.

This time, Makela leads the Concertgebouw in performances featuring pianist Kirill Gerstein on Wednesday at Seoul Arts Center, as well as violinist Daniel Lozakovich on Thursday in Seoul and Nov. 9 in Busan, with works spanning Brahms, Bruch and Mahler.

Following closely behind, the Berlin Philharmonic, widely regarded as the finest orchestra in the world, will make history with its first-ever three-night run in Korea from Nov. 7 to 9. Under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, the orchestra will present three distinct programs combining German Romantic and early modernist repertoires: works by Schumann, Brahms, Janacek, Bartok and Stravinsky. Pianist Kim Sun-wook, one of Korea’s most accomplished artists, joins as a soloist for Schumann’s Piano Concerto.

The Vienna Philharmonic completes the triumvirate with two concerts on Nov. 19 and 20 at the Seoul Arts Center under the legendary Christian Thielemann. Known as a leading interpreter of the German Romantic tradition, Thielemann will guide the orchestra through Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 and Bruckner’s monumental Symphony No. 5.

However, the international relay does not end at the “big three.”

On Nov. 20, the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra makes its Korea debut under Kakhi Solomnishvili, a fast-rising 35-year-old Georgian conductor known for his expressive yet modern interpretations.

Solomnishvili will share the stage with pianist Sohn Min-soo in a program featuring an overture to Slovenian composer Jurij Mihevec’s opera "The Fairy Child" along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. On Nov. 21, the orchestra heads to Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, where it will perform Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

December brings further highlights. From Dec. 3-5, British conductor Daniel Harding leads Italy’s Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in collaboration with Lim Yunchan, the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, who will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major.

The following week, on Dec. 7, Finland’s Santtu-Matias Rouvali will make his Korea debut with the Philharmonia Orchestra of London, joined by violinist Clara-Jumi Kang, at the Seoul Arts Center. Founded in 1945, the Philharmonia has worked with legends such as Karajan, Klemperer and Muti; this concert marks its first visit to Korea in seven years.

As the season draws to a close, two maestros bring their own visions to one towering masterpiece: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Choral.” Newly appointed Teatro alla Scala music director Chung Myung-whun returns to the podium with the One Korea Orchestra for a ninth concert. Chung founded the orchestra in 2017 as a symbol of unity and peace — a project he has described as “the most meaningful stage,” embodying his vision of a Korea united through music.

Chung and the One Korea Orchestra will be joined by soprano Park So-young, mezzo-soprano Kim Jung-mi, tenor Hwang Jun-ho and baritone Samuel Yoon, together with the National Chorus of Korea and the Anyang City Choir on Nov. 19 at Lotte Concert Hall.

Meanwhile, Jaap van Zweden, leading the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, approaches the same monumental score with precision and symphonic strength. After performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Emanuel Ax and Dvorak’s Symphony “From the New World” on Nov. 27 and 28, van Zweden will close the season Dec. 18-19 with two performances of Symphony No. 9.