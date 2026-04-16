A Sri Lankan worker who helped rescue fighter jet pilots after a crash has avoided deportation and secured legal residency with the help of the South Korean Air Force, local media reported Thursday.

According to Kookbang Ilbo, a military-run publication, the incident occurred in August 2022, when an Air Force F-4 Phantom jet on a mission crashed into waters near Jebudo in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, after an engine fire. The two pilots ejected safely but fell into the sea.

The crash was witnessed by a Sri Lankan national identified as Ruwan, who was working at a nearby seaweed farm with colleagues. They immediately headed to the scene by boat and rescued the pilots.

Ruwan and his colleagues were later recognized for their actions and received commendations from the local community. However, he subsequently faced the risk of deportation after his visa expired.

After learning of his situation, Air Force headquarters asked the Justice Ministry to consider his case, describing him as a “contributor to the nation.”

On April 10, the ministry granted Ruwan a work visa, allowing him to remain in the country legally, and waived all fines related to his previous undocumented status.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.