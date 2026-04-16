A student group at Yonsei University held a campus campaign Wednesday, prompting school officials to call police over what they described as unauthorized activities.

Yallah Yonsei, a student group supporting Palestinians, distributed leaflets opposing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and calling for solidarity with Palestinians at around 12:40 p.m.

University officials contacted police, who asked the group to halt the campaign, citing a lack of prior authorization. The group, however, said there is no clause in university regulations restricting independent student activities.

Yallah Yonsei said officers who were dispatched to the scene followed participants and warned them they could face charges of obstruction of official duties if they did not comply.

The situation did not escalate into legal action, and the students concluded the campaign as scheduled.