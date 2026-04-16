Samsung Electronics has explored a wider-format variant of its Galaxy Z TriFold, according to a patent filing that surfaced Wednesday, signaling that the company's recent shift toward wide-geometry foldables may extend beyond the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide already expected for this year's Unpacked event.

The filing was shared Wednesday by patent-focused tech leaker xleaks7 and Network Right. Drawings depict a three-panel device with two hinges that opens into a landscape, tablet-like canvas, shorter and wider than the current TriFold's tall-narrow proportions.

The patent is a design disclosure rather than a product confirmation, and no launch timeline is indicated.

The filing arrives as Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, a 7.6-inch book-style foldable with a 5.4-inch cover display at a 4:3 aspect ratio, alongside the mainline Galaxy Z Fold8 at the July Unpacked event. ETNews reported in January that Samsung has set an initial production target of 1 million units for the Wide, with pricing expected to start near 2.94 million won ($1,999). The model marks a sharp break from the tall-narrow geometry that has defined Samsung's book-style foldables to date.

The commercial case for a wider TriFold rests on the original device's unusual market profile. Launched earlier this year at $2,899, the Galaxy Z TriFold was produced in a limited run of roughly 30,000 units and officially discontinued in March. Industry reporting indicates Samsung sold each unit at a loss due to manufacturing complexity.

Competitive pressure is building on two fronts. Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in September, with MacRumors reporting a 7.8-inch inner, unfolded display at a similar 4:3 ratio and first-year shipments projected near 10 million units. Huawei will open sales Monday in China for its Pura X Max, a wide-format foldable with a 7.6-inch inner display starting above 10,000 yuan ($1,465).