Samsung Electronics has resumed US sales of its ultra-premium Galaxy Z TriFold, in what industry watchers view as a likely final release of the experimental device.

The $2,899 foldable smartphone was restocked Thursday through Samsung’s online store and select retailers, marking the first new supply in about two months after earlier batches sold out in minutes.

The latest release may also be the last. Samsung has already halted sales in several markets, including South Korea, and has given no indication of further production, underscoring the device’s complex manufacturing process.

Scarcity has fueled demand. Featuring a dual-hinge design, the TriFold unfolds into a roughly 10-inch display, positioning it closer to a tablet than a conventional smartphone. It also carries flagship specifications, including a 200-megapixel main camera and Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features.

The TriFold was never intended for mass production. Industry estimates suggest domestic sales were capped at around 10,000 units, with global output reaching only 20,000 to 30,000 units.

Samsung has acknowledged that the device’s intricate hinge structure and high component costs left little room for profit, with low production yields making large-scale manufacturing difficult. As a result, the TriFold has functioned more as a showcase of technological capability than a commercial product.

At the product’s unveiling in December, Lim Sung-taek, vice president and head of Samsung Electronics Korea, said the price was “a figure we arrived at only after cutting and cutting again.”