Group draws strong crowd response at major events in Yokohama, Seoul and Bangkok, with Japan promotions ahead

Riize wrapped a busy run of festival appearances across Japan, Korea and Thailand this month, delivering high-energy sets and drawing strong audience responses at each stop.

The group performed at the Performance festival, held at K-Arena Yokohama, April 10–11. Their set featured Japanese releases including “Lucky,” “All of You” and “Flashlight,” along with a joint stage of “Boom Boom Bass” with the Japanese boy band The Rampage.

In Seoul, Riize took the stage at the Lovesome Festival at Yonsei University’s open-air theater on April 12, where the group presented live band versions of “Get A Guitar,” “Love 119” and “Fly Up.” Responding to repeated encore calls, they added a surprise performance of “Bag Bad Back,” closing the night as headliners.

The group continued its momentum in Bangkok on April 14, performing at the K2O Songkran Music Festival held at S2O Land on Ratchada Road during Thailand’s Songkran season. Riize filled a nearly hourlong set with tracks including “Memories,” “Siren,” “Talk Saxy,” “Impossible,” “9 Days” and “Show Me Love,” engaging a large crowd at the venue.

Riize will next appear on Fuji TV’s music program “Star,” Thursday, performing “All of You.” The group is also set to release “Kill Shot,” the ending theme for the Japanese TV anime “Kill Blue,” on Sunday.