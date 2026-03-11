Riize’s second Japanese physical single “All of You” has earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the organization announced Tuesday.

Released Feb. 18, the single surpassed 250,000 cumulative shipments as of February, securing platinum status in the Gold Disc category and reaffirming the group’s strong popularity in Japan. It also topped the daily singles chart on Oricon three times.

Following the release, Riize held three concerts at Tokyo Dome, performing at the venue in the shortest time since debut for a K-pop boy group.

The group recently wrapped its first world tour, “Riizing Loud,” which drew 420,000 fans across 21 regions, and is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza South America in Argentina, Chile and Brazil this month.

Meanwhile, Riize will sing the ending theme song “Kill Shot” for the upcoming anime "Kill Blue," set to air on TV Tokyo starting in April.