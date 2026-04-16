The Embassy of Tajikistan in Seoul on Wednesday called for closer cooperation with South Korea on global water challenges ahead of a UN-linked conference.

The conference to be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May, will gather global leaders and stakeholders to advance the Water Action Agenda and build on the 2023 UN Water Conference for future international water forums.

Tajikistan’s push for global water action comes amid rising concerns over climate change impacts on regional water resources. The country holds vast glacier reserves that supply up to 60 percent of Central Asia’s water. However, officials warn environmental pressures are intensifying.

Tajikistan has lost around 1,000 of its 13,000 glaciers, and total glacier volume has declined by roughly 30 percent since 1930, according to reports.

Continued melting threatens major river systems such as the Amu Darya and Zeravshan, vital for Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and increases risks of flash floods from glacial lake outbursts.

Speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, Tajik Ambassador to Korea Salohiddin Kirom cited water security as a shared global concern, noting that "even countries without glaciers are not immune to their consequences.”

“We believe the Dushanbe conference will bring together all ‘friends of water’ to strengthen cooperation and accelerate solutions,” said Kirom, describing the 2026 conference as a milestone to advance SDG 6 and global water goals, highlighting Tajikistan’s growing role in water diplomacy.

Included in SDG 6 of UNGA Resolution A/RES/70/1, it aims to ensure universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030, while promoting sustainable water management, improved water quality, hygiene, wastewater treatment, water-use efficiency and protection of water ecosystems.

A South Korean official delegation is under consideration for participation in plenaries, thematic sessions and side events, with participation from UNESCO and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, according to the embassy.

The event is also expected to contribute to broader diplomatic momentum, including the planned Korea-Central Asia Summit in September, underscoring the strategic importance of water cooperation in regional and global agendas.