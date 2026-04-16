Dozens of phrases and descriptions deemed biased or discriminatory toward Africa have been removed from Naver’s Knowledge Encyclopedia, the country’s largest search portal said Thursday.

The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK) said it had recommended revisions to 84 entries in 36 Africa-related categories. Of those, 70 have been removed, while the remaining 14 are under review.

Terms flagged as inappropriate included “the black continent,” “the third world,” “negro,” “pygmy,” and “bushman.” In total, 10 descriptions and three images were revised.

Several expressions were replaced with more neutral or accurate terms. “The black continent” was changed to “Sub-Saharan Africa,” while “negro” was revised to “people of African origin.” References such as “bushman” were replaced with the proper names of indigenous groups, including the Khoisan people.

Some of the revisions addressed language used in historical contexts. While certain terms reflected past usage, VANK recommended alternatives that avoid degrading those affected. Descriptions of enslaved people previously using words such as “imported,” “cargo,” and “loaded” were updated to phrases such as “abducted against their will” and “forced transportation.”

Entries featuring world maps based on the Mercator projection now include a disclaimer noting that regions at higher latitudes may appear larger than they actually are and that relative continental sizes may differ from reality.

“The latest revision is meaningful because it goes beyond changing wording and moves toward descriptions that better reflect historical realities and contemporary perspectives,” VANK said.