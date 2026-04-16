South Korea's military band will take part in the largest US military music festival this week aimed at boosting friendly ties between allies, officials said Thursday.

The Virginia International Tattoo, scheduled to be held from Thursday to Sunday, will bring together over 800 performers from five countries, including England, France and Canada.

This year, 75 people from the Army's military band, along with its Taekwondo team, will participate in the event, performing the Korean folk song "Arirang," and the soundtrack song "Golden" from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

Launched in 1997, the Virginia International Tattoo is considered the largest display of military bands in the United States. This year's event will center on celebrating the 250th anniversary of America's independence with performances from its major allies. (Yonhap)