The White House denied reports Wednesday that the United States requested an extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, set to expire next week, while striking a positive note on the prospects of a deal with the Islamic Republic.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the next round of peace talks with Tehran will "very likely" take place in Pakistan, as Pakistan is working to facilitate the resumption of the talks after Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal during their talks in Islamabad over the weekend.

"I saw some reporting, again bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. This is not true at this moment," she said.

"We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the vice president directly, and the president this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now," she added.

She also struck a positive note on the prospects of a deal with Iran.

"We feel good about the prospects of a deal," she said, "The president mentioned that in his interview yesterday, and it's obviously in the best interest of Iran to meet the president's demands."

In an interview with Fox News released Wednesday, Trump said that the US-Israeli war against Iran is "very close to over," repeating his claim that Iran wants to make a deal "very badly."

Asked about the venue for the next round of talks with Iran, Leavitt said that it is "very likely" to be "the same place" in Pakistan as the previous talks.

"I would just want to make one point that's important to the president. The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process, and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close," she said.

"So they are the only mediator in this negotiation. While there have been many countries around the world who want to offer their help, the president feels it's important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis."

With the help of Pakistani mediators, the first round of negotiations between the US and Iran took place for 21 hours in Islamabad over the weekend. But the two sides failed to reach an agreement amid differences over the US' call to secure an "affirmative" commitment by Tehran not to seek a nuclear weapon.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the press briefing at the White House.

Responding to a question about whether his department was considering additional sanctions relief for countries affected by energy supply disruptions during the war, Bessent said that the US would not renew the "general license" for Iranian and Russian oil.

Last month, the Trump administration issued temporary sanctions waivers to help ease the impact of oil supply disruptions.

He also said that the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports would have an impact on China's energy imports from Iran, while indicating that two Chinese banks could face secondary sanctions if they are found to have monetary transactions with Iran.

"China was purchasing more than 90 percent of their oil, which is about 8 percent of China's energy needs. We believe this blockade in the strait ... there will be a pause of Chinese buying," he said.

"But I will tell you that two Chinese banks received letters from the US Treasury ... We told them that if we can prove that there is Iranian money flowing through your accounts, then we are willing to put (the banks) under secondary sanctions." (Yonhap)