Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing to discuss bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and other issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula, officials said.

According to the defense ministry, the two sides agreed on the significance of summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in Beijing earlier this year, and vowed to help facilitate defense cooperation between the two countries.

Ahn remarked on the South Korean government's consistent efforts to restore trust and resume dialogue with North Korea, and called for Beijing's "constructive" role in the process.

Dai shared an understanding of the importance of bilateral relations and the need for close communication between Seoul and Beijing, and expressed gratitude for South Korea's continued cooperation in the repatriation of the remains of Chinese troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War since 2014.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination in the future for further cooperation in the defense sector. (Yonhap)